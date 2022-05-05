Conover, NC – YOGAloft Conover is launching ZenFest, the area’s first ever all-day outdoor yoga festival. On Saturday, June 11, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., ZenFest will take place at the historic 15-acre Boston Farm, 6030 Oxford School Rd., Claremont, NC.

Sponsoring studios from the Catawba Valley will include Hot Yoga Newton, Yoga with an Edge in Hickory, One Love Yoga in Taylorsville, and Co-Sponsors Breathe in Morganton and Newton Yoga Center.

ZenFest organizers and sponsors are excited to feature the teaching talents of Richmond, Va.-based Yogi J Miles, and Sierra Hollister, from Asheville, NC.

Miles is a martial artist, bodyworker, retired breakdancer, and community activist. He owns and operates Maha Vira Studio, where he offers workshops, Thai massage, and 200-hour Yoga Teacher Training.

Hollister is a mother, runner, devoted yogini, and dedicated environmental and social justice activist. She is on the teaching staff of Warren Wilson College, West Asheville Yoga, and Yoga International.

ZenFest is an excellent opportunity for those who have always wanted to try yoga. It’s also a perfect way for experienced practitioners to sample different yoga styles. All are welcome to experience the day filled with yoga, fitness, wellness, and community. In addition, shop from a variety of local vendors at the outdoor marketplace and food trucks including, Urban Flavor, Narrow & Nosh, Startown Pizza, and JB Rolling Bistro.

Entry to the festival including unlimited classes is $40 before May 21 and $50 after. To register, visit yogaloftconover.com.

Yogi J Miles