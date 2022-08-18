Hickory – On Saturday, August 20th at 9am join us for a relaxing morning of free yoga with Hickory Community Yoga & Wellness. This is an all-levels, beginner friendly yoga class on the SALT Block lawn in front of the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library. Bring your own mat or a towel and plenty of water.

For more information, please call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 3rd Street NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is not required for this program.