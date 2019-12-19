Hickory – Join Sally Fanjoy with Yoga in the Coe on Saturday, December 21, from 8:30- 9:30am. Class Fee: $5. Class is in the Coe, inside Hickory Museum of Art.

The word “vinyasa” can be translated as “arranging something in a special way,” like yoga poses for example. In vinyasa yoga classes, students coordinate movement with breath to flow from one pose to the next.

BENEFITS

Calming: The steady cycle of inhales and exhales provides you with a calming, mental focal point.

Purification of body: The continual movements, from one pose to another, gives you an added cardiovascular benefit creating internal heat. The increased circulation and sweat leads to purification of the body.

Increase muscle strength & flexibility: The routines, whether they are slow paced or fast paced are a great workout for your body.

Brings you to the present: Yoga opens you up to this moment, which is all there is and which is the doorway to experience truth and real happiness.