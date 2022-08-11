Hiddenite, NC – YOGA Classes will begin at the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Educational Complex on September 13th 2022. This six week session will be offered on Tuesdays from 6:00-7:00pm.

Instructor is Dawn Reynolds, registered Yoga Teacher w/ Yoga Alliance, certified Yoga Nidra teacher, and Reiki Master.

FOR ADULTS OF ALL AGES/GENDERS. Mats and chairs will be provided to those who need them. There is plenty of room to spread out in the 4500 square foot multi-purpose room at the Educational complex located at 70 Hiddenite Church Rd., Hiddenite, NC. Join in this class to provide the benefits of relaxation, meditation and Yoga poses for overall health of mind, body, and spirit. Call now to register for the six week session $30 members, $40 non-members. We hope you will consider registering for this class to add health and well being to your body, mind, and spirit!

To receive a discount, consider supporting the Center as a member! Yearly membership fees are $30 Single, $45 Family.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, VISIT hiddenitearts.org, call 828-632-6966, or email info@hiddenitearts.org