Hickory – Learn a new recipe! Staff from the YMCA will guide you through cooking a nutritious meal using seasonal ingredients at Ridgeview Branch Library on Tuesday, June 27 at 5:30 p.m. Adults and teens ages 16 and up are invited to participate.

The YMCA Mobile Kitchen offers hands-on, affordable cooking classes for individuals and groups. Participants will prepare a heart-healthy main course with appropriate side dishes to take home to their family, along with the recipe they used.

Participants work with common appliances and basic cooking tools that are typically used in a standard home kitchen. Each class will include nutritional information, basic food safety and sanitation overviews, recipes, and the preparation of a meal.

Registration is required. To register or for more information please call 828-345-6037 or visit us online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/.

Ridgeview Branch Library is located at 706 1st Street SW. All library programs are free and open to the public.