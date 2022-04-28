Hickory – Women’s Resource Center (WRC) will host its second annual “Art in the Park” event on Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Ivey Arboretum/Sally Fox Park in Hickory where the Women’s Resource Center is located. Last year’s event was a huge success with hundreds of folks coming out to support Women’s Resource Center and local artisans. Through the generosity of WRC’s sponsors and monies brought in from the silent auction, WRC raised $20,000 to help women in the community with last year’s event.

Admission is free, and guests will enjoy local art, a silent auction, food trucks, and live music. This year’s event will also offer art activities for children led by staff from the Hickory Museum of Art. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy this fun family event!

Sponsorships for the event are still available. If interested contact Ms. Morgan at 828-322-6333 or director@wrchickory.org for more information.

Women’s Resource Center and the Ivey Arboretum/Sally Fox Park are located at 125 3rd St. NE in Hickory.

For more info., call (828) 322-6333 or visit the website at www.wrchickory.org.