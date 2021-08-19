Hickory – After months of virtual events and restructuring, the Western Piedmont Symphony will hold their first in-person event since March in five Downtown Hickory locations.

Side/Show, on October 17th from 5:00-8:00 p.m., is a unique performance format that features live performers in non-traditional settings. Each venue has a different set of musicians, featuring a wide variety of musical styles. This event will follow all mass gathering guidelines. Masks will be required at all locations. There will also be stringent cleaning measures and performers will be safely distanced.

The five venues for this event are: Union Square Shelter Space, Olde Hickory Station, Trade Alley Arts, Hickory Wine Shoppe and Taste Full Beans Coffeehouse. For a full lineup of musicians, and to reserve your seat, please visit WPSymphony.org/Side-Show. This event is free to the public courtesy of the City of Hickory.

These projects are supported by a grant from the United Arts Council of Catawba County. Western Piedmont Symphony is a grant recipient of the North Carolina Arts Council and a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. Business offices are located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Avenue NE, Hickory. Box Office hours are 10:00 am until 4:00 pm daily.

For more information about the Western Piedmont Symphony, call 828-324-8603, visit www.WPSymphony.org, or email info@WPSymphony.org.