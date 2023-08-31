Hickory – Western Piedmont Symphony (WPS), the professional orchestra of the western foothills of North Carolina, presents FOOTHILLS POPS: DISNEY IN CONCERT-A Dream is a Wish featuring Broadway-caliber singers Terron Brooks, Deidre Donovan, Stephanie Gerson, and Aaron Philips on Saturday, September 16, at 7:30 PM at J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir. Presentation licensed by Disney Concerts © All rights reserved.

Disney in Concert-A Dream is a Wish transports audiences into the musical world of classic and contemporary Disney Animated Feature films to discover that dreams really do come true. Join us as we awaken a little mermaid who longs to be human, a lion cub who struggles to find his place in the circle of life, and two sisters who wish to warm a frozen relationship. The stories of The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, Aladdin and more, are told through the talents of four Broadway-caliber singers, original Disney film footage and sweeping orchestral scores performed by Western Piedmont Symphony and conducted by Maestro Matthew Troy. The magic of Disney storytelling comes to life once again and reminds us anew that anything is possible, “… if you keep on believing, the dream that you wish will come true.”

“This concert of fun, beloved, enduring songs is not just for the young, but the young at heart. I am excited to extend an invitation to our entire community to be a part of the magical musical journey. This truly is MUSIC FOR YOU!” noted Maestro Troy.

Western Piedmont Symphony FOOTHILLS POPS concert series is sponsored by Broyhill Family Foundation, Bernhardt Furniture Foundation, and Imagine One Hospitality, with generous support from the United Arts Council of Catawba County and the North Carolina Arts Council. This season, WPS will participate via concerts and events in ways that will connect people and communities through the power of live music during the regional Art of Compassion campaign, “Acts of Kindness.”

FOOTHILLS POPS tickets are $30, $40, $50 for adults, and $10 for students with valid ID. To purchase tickets, visit wpsymphony.org/tickets, call 828.324.8603, or visit the WPS Box Office, located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Avenue NE, Hickory, NC, 28601. Box Office hours are 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Mon. – Fri. J.E. Broyhill Civic Center is located at 1913 Hickory Blvd, Lenoir, NC 28645 (on Highway 321). Please note: All programs, artists, venues, prices, and dates are subject to change.

Western Piedmont Symphony’s 2023-2024 season – MUSIC FOR YOU – expresses human stories and connections evident in each of the works or composers represented. The 59th season continues with Masterworks: Other Worlds featuring the world’s premier pipa artist Wu Man and works by Tchaikovsky, Jiping Zhao, and Respighi on Saturday, October 21. For more information, visit wpsymphony.org.