Hickory – Western Piedmont Symphony (WPS), the professional orchestra of the western foothills of North Carolina, will hold orchestra auditions for the 2023-2024 season Sunday, April 30, 2023. Auditions are for the following position openings: section violin, section viola, section cello, section double bass, horn II/IV, and trumpet IV.

WHAT: Western Piedmont Symphony Orchestra Auditions for 2023-2024 Season

WHEN: Sunday, April 30, 2023

WHERE: Western Piedmont Symphony, SALT Block, 243 Third Avenue NE, Hickory, NC 28601. Parking is available at the North lot of the Block.

HOW: Submit a letter of interest and résumé by April 24, 2023, to the WPS Orchestra Personnel Manager

INFO: Contact information, audition repertoire, fee per service rates, and more information available at: wpsymphony.org/employment/#orchestra-audition.

About Western Piedmont Symphony:

Western Piedmont Symphony (WPS) is the professional orchestra of the western foothills of North Carolina. For 58 years, WPS has enriched and engaged the communities of Western North Carolina through high quality symphonic music with creative, relevant performances and educational opportunities for all ages. Each season, the Symphony presents an inspiring classical Masterworks series, a fun and unique Foothills Pops series, varying ensembles in the Chamber Classics series, two Youth Orchestras, plus education and community engagement programs in the Catawba Valley region, all under the artistic direction of Maestro Matthew Troy. Western Piedmont Symphony is supported by the North Carolina Arts Council and is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. Business offices are located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Avenue NE, Hickory. Box Office hours are 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Mon. – Fri. For more information about Western Piedmont Symphony, call 828-324-8603, visit wpsymphony.org, or email info@wpsymphony.org. Follow Western Piedmont Symphony on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, or Twitter.