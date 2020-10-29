Hickory – The Western Piedmont Council of Governments is seeking contractors to participate in several home repair programs available in counties across the region.

The WPCOG has received more than $2 million for programs such as Essential Single-Family Repairs (ESFR), Urgent Repair Program (URP) and Scattered-Site Housing. The repair programs’ maximum expenses are up to $30,000 for ESFR, $9,000 for URP, and $72,000 for Scattered-Site Housing.

The counties included in the WPCOG program area are Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba and Iredell. Typical repairs for ESFR include heating, electrical, handicapped access, windows and doors. URP repairs include heating, roofing, flooring and handicapped access. The Scattered-Site Housing repair program is funded through the N.C. Department of Commerce and involves more comprehensive repairs. The WPCOG provides administration for the programs, and payments are made promptly.

For projects under $30,000, contractors do not have to be licensed. Still, they must carry liability insurance of at least $300,000 for personal injury and $100,000 for property damage, along with workers’ compensation insurance if required by statutes.

For projects more than $30,000, contractors must be licensed and carry the same type of liability and workers’ compensation coverages.

The WPCOG maintains a list of eligible repair projects in the five counties it services. For more information about contracting opportunities, contact Laurie Powell at the WPCOG at 828-485-4249 or by email at laurie.powell@wpcog.org. To review the Contractor Information Sheet and Application to be listed on the Contractor’s Roster, please visit www.wpcog.org/community-economic-development.