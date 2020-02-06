Hickory – Join us for an hour of woman power at Women’s Resource Center on Tues., Feb. 25, at Noon. Our Guest Speaker will be Karen Shakleford. Karen Shackleford is a social psychologist who studies our social construction of reality via media, particularly focusing on how stories and characters from popular media shape our sense of identity and meaning. She directs particular attention to our understanding of social categories such as race, gender and sexual orientation in the media and how it shapes our social thinking as related to identity, stereotypes, prejudice and well-being.

She is the incoming editor of the APA journal Psychology of Popular Media Culture, editor of the Oxford Handbook of Media Psychology and the co-author, with Cynthia Vinney, of Finding Truth in Fiction (2020). Her TEDx talk is called Sherlock Holmes and Harry Potter are Real

Karen has appeared on camera nationally, and has had her work quoted by various media outlets. Some of which include:

Good Morning America, PBS, NPR, CNN, Time, New York Magazine, Boston Globe, Chronicle of Higher Education, Hollywood Reporter, Fox News Morning Show and BBC Morning News.

Karen lives in Hickory with her husband, Lee, and their two children Jason and Regan. We can’t wait to hear this amazing woman’s story of how she became the woman she is today and what has inspired her along the way!

There is no fee for this luncheon, however, donations are appreciated. Lunch is provided by our friends at PDQ! SEATING IS LIMITED.

Call and register today! 828-322-6333. Women’s Resource Center, 125 3rd Street, NE., Hickory, NC. Visit www.wrchickory.org or email director@wrchickory.org.