Bethlehem, NC – Construction continues on the new recreation features at the Wittenburg Access Area on Lake Hickory in Bethlehem.

According to Alexander County Parks Director Alisha Stamey, Duke Energy is currently overseeing the construction of a swim beach, which will be accompanied by a building that includes outdoor showers, a changing area, restrooms, an office, concessions, and a picnic shelter. A second picnic shelter will also be constructed. The two shelters will be available for reservations.

Duke Energy estimates that construction will be complete by late summer 2023, Stamey said.

The swim beach and associated amenities will be open each year from Memorial Day to Labor Day from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. There will be a park attendant on duty with concessions available, including drinks, snacks, prewrapped sandwiches, and more. There will be no lifeguards at the swim beach.

A new concrete pedestrian walkway now leads to the fishing pier; however, the pier remains closed until construction is complete to ensure safety within the work zone. Picnic tables will be available along the walkway.

In 2022, the one-mile Heron Point Nature Trail was completed and the boat ramp parking area was repaved and restriped with additional spaces added. The nature trail and boat ramps are currently open to the public.

The Wittenburg Access Area is located at 175 Wildlife Access Road in Bethlehem. All Alexander County Parks rules apply. Learn more at https://alexandercountync.gov/pdf/ordinances/parks-ordinance.pdf.