Hickory – Hickory Elks Lodge #1654 has the pleasure to announce that this year’s Annual Fundraiser is a raffle of a 2020 Unlimited Sport Altitude 4 x 4 Jeep Wrangler. Tickets are $100 each and include dinner for two and entertainment will be provided by Cold Sweat on Saturday, March 7th. The drawing starts promptly at 6pm. It will be a great evening of entertainment and fun.

“The Elks Lodge is here to give back and we continually strive to help our neighbors,” said Mark Couch, President of the Lodge. “When our members rally to raise money to support our community programs, it’s all hands-on deck. Our members care about others and have a sincere desire to support those in need.”

This annual fundraiser supports our programs to include Veterans, The Veterans Stand Down, Black Mountain Veterans Home, the Hoop Shoot Program, Adult Special Needs, Helping Hands feeding the Homeless, Special Olympics, Children’s needs and many more. See any Elk’s member or call the Lodge at 828-322-2527 for tickets.

“We are always overwhelmed by the support and generous hearts of those in our community who step up to support our programs by buying tickets,” said Couch. “Thanks to all of you that have supported us in the past sharing your gifts and love to help those in need.”

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the United States of America serve the people and communities through benevolent programs, demonstrating that “Elks Care and Elks Share.” To find out more information about The Hickory Elks Lodge or The Jeep Fundraiser please contact, President, Mark Couch at 828-409-3715 or at mccouch1961@gmail.com.