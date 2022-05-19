North Wilkesboro, NC – Separate Together Intertwined will be held at Wilkes Art Gallery from Friday, May 20th to Thursday, June 30th, 2022. An opening reception will be held on Friday, May 20th, 2022,from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. This exhibit will feature four artists of various backgrounds, disciplines, mediums, and styles.

Wilkes Art Gallery aims to present more diverse exhibitions and incorporate artists that are new to our gallery audience. Separate Together Intertwined will be unlike any other show presented within Wilkes Art Gallery, meshing pieces from four different artists with completely unique artistic styles.

Richard and Cheryl Prisco will be featured in the Main Gallery. Richard and Cheryl Prisco, husband and wife, share their love and passion of art, but create pieces that showcase their independence within the world of creativity. Cheryl Prisco has been devoted to her art career since 2018. She cuts, colors, and shapes wood elements, creating abstract low relief assemblages. She finds inspiration in the unexpected; utilizing found objects and salvaged materials which encourage improvisation.

Richard Prisco has an extensive exhibition record, showing nationally and internationally for the past 35 years. His work incorporates machined metal components, concrete, and cast glass, in addition to wood and traditional joinery techniques.

Pat Spainhour and Mike Walsh will be featured in the Kulynych Gallery. Pat Spainhour is a contemporary encaustic artist and art educator. She has over 30 years of educating experience within the arts and is now retired. Pat finds inspiration from the environment in rural North Carolina, where she resides. The colors, movements, and textures are all inspired by the natural and organic setting. Her mediums include pigments wax, watercolor, and paper.

Mike Walsh is a Wilkes County native and has lived in North Carolina all his life. His artistic nature expresses itself through many self-taught mediums. As of now, Mike has taken up sculpting as his main form of expression. His love of sculpting began as a small child sculpting animals in clay.

Call 336-667-2841 or go to www.wilkesartgallery.com for more information on Separate Together Intertwined and other upcoming events. Wilkes Art Gallery is open Tuesday –Friday 10 am to 5 pm and on Saturdays from 10 am to2 pm. The gallery is located at 913 C Street, North Wilkesboro, NC. Admission is free to exhibitions and openings.