“I was hesitant at first, but once I got my full vaccination I felt a little bit safer, especially for my young kids and my family. You know, they are always in and out of the house. A lot of people are iffy about it, and I was one of them, but once I got vaccinated I felt good. I feel like I have a little bit of superpower, maybe, inside of me.” – Phong Yang, Hickory NC