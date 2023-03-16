HCSAWWT P.S.A. (public service announcement) Why use an acronym, then spell it out? Because most folks prefer just letters as opposed to correct spelling.

Anywho… before we start this week’s madness, we must address what some may deem offensive, even though it is not the subject at hand. This column neither discourages nor encourages, condemns or condones alternative lifestyles. The writer has no qualms with how others choose to live their lives, unless it interferes with how he chooses to live his own… and I just don’t care.

In recent years more and more LGBTQQIP2SAA (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex, pansexual, two-spirit, asexual, and ally) themed commercials have been popping up on television and the internet, which incorporates their message whilst endorsing a product, and that’s fine. But one has emerged recently that boggles the mind. Not in the sexuality of the commercial actors but rather their chosen attire in representation of “self”.

Said commercial features a man, sitting before a generic photoshoot background. And the first thing you can’t un-notice is his outfit. Which looks like Gumby raided the Mayor of Munchkin City’s wardrobe, with random green shapes and bulges, sticking out and about. His mate (or partner person) comes out in a bright orange, similarly bizarrely shaped outfit and gives him an affectionately passionate kiss. Whatever the message was it is lost in the undeniable sensation of watching Gumby and Pokey making out, whilst one is high on crack cocaine. Both men conclude, in reference to their wardrobe, that they’ve truly found themselves and that this is who they are.

Who they are is a costume? We become what we wear? This seems akin to those with piercings, tattoos and body modifications or dress in an outgoingly bold fashion that proclaim a similar mantra: it is an outward expression of one’s true self and who they really are. Making a statement via personal preference about oneself to others is all well and good. But who are we really?

What if we could be who we truly are without attire or accessory? What if we could literally, figuratively and physically become the US we see within? Not the image we try to create in the mirror but our own self-perceived “true self”. Basically — what if the world could see you the way you see you? Or at least think you do.

Rest assured there would be a plethora of princesses and a horde of heroes running about. The human ego is a fascinatingly delusional subject. Would everyone become their own generic rendition of sexy and attractive? Or would bland and background action be the soup of the day?

Some would obviously be in a forever altering state of indecision. How many would become someone or some thing else? How many folks would no longer be recognizable as human? How many people would simply disappear? Would everyone be happier once they realized, regardless of outward appearance, life still goes on in the same old way?

On the other end of the spectrum, let’s scratch that and reverse it. What if we could perceive ourselves in the manner that others see us? Becoming the physical manifestation of others’ view of who they think we are.

Would those who claim to “see the best in people” be telling the truth? How many angels, demons and monsters would be running about? Would we become invisible around those who didn’t think we were worth their time? Would parents step down from a pedestal to adopt the role of mindless taskmaster as their children grew older? Would our friends and lovers turn out to be enemies and haters? How would you feel turning into your significant other’s formerly significant other in the bedroom? Social distancing would take on a whole new meaning for sure.

Perhaps it is good that they cannot see US. Or rather we see US as they do. Likewise, we may be better off not really seeing ourselves the way we do. Because they, and we, can’t.

Despite ornamentation and outward appearance, we are who we really are. There’s no denying it or changing it. So… be happy with who and what you are and as long as you’re happy — that’s all that matters? Yeah, that sounds like an acceptable general ending or at least the one we’re stuck with.

I welcome almost all questions, comments via FOCUS, or E-mail me at wanderingchainsaw@gmail.com. Hope to hear from ya until then try and stay focused! See ya.