Hickory – Western Piedmont Symphony (WPS), the professional orchestra of the western foothills of North Carolina, presents Side/Show in downtown Hickory on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Side/Show showcases WPS chamber ensembles and friends performing a variety of music genres in nontraditional settings. The concerts are free and open to the public courtesy of the generous sponsorship of the City of Hickory. Side/Show occurs from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in select locations in Hickory in partnership with the Fall Art Crawl presented by the Hickory Downtown Development Association (HDDA).

SCHEDULE, PERFORMERS, LOCATIONS

Side/Show Performances will occur on the hour and half hour from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Hickory Wine Shoppe (indoor venue, 238 Union Square NW)

Quintet Sirocco – reed instrument quintet performing classical and modern works

Maestro’s Quartet – string quartet led by WPS Music Director Matthew Troy performing works by Mozart, Joplin, and more

Commscope Stage (outdoor venue, Union Square downtown)

World Wide Acoustic Quartet – percussion ensemble performs music from across the globe

Just Friends Jazz – American standards performed by jazz trio

Trade Alley Art (indoor venue, 25 2nd St. NW)

David Allen, clarinet

Kelsey Philbrick, violin

Barley Market (indoor venue, 109 Government Ave. SW)

NC Harp Trio – performing classical, popular, jazz, and bluegrass music arranged for three harps.

WPS recently announced its 58th season of concerts – Experience the Music. Hear Your Story. The 2022-2023 season features five classical Masterworks performances, three dynamic Foothills Pops concerts, four different genres represented on the Chamber Classics series, lunch and learn Soundbites events, and numerous community events and education concerts. For full event details and how to get tickets, visit wpsymphony.org.

About Western Piedmont Symphony:

Western Piedmont Symphony is supported by the North Carolina Arts Council and is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. Business offices are located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Avenue NE, Hickory. Box Office hours are 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Mon. – Fri. For more information about Western Piedmont Symphony, call 828-324-8603, visit wpsymphony.org, or email info@wpsymphony.org. Follow Western Piedmont Symphony on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, or Twitter.