Hickory – The Western Piedmont Symphony presents its next Masterworks concert ”LOVE NOTES” on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. at the P.E. Monroe Auditorium at Lenoir-Rhyne University. “LOVE NOTES”arrives just in time for Valentine’s Day: make it a date night and bring your significant loved one for an evening of romantic music by Khachaturian, Mahler, and Tchaikovsky.

Guest artist Sidney Outlaw, baritone, lauded by The New York Times as a “terrific singer” with a“deep, rich timbre” and the San Francisco Chronicle as an “opera powerhouse” with a “weighty and forthright” sound, will be featured in Mahler’s “Songs of a Wayfarer” under the direction of Maestro Matthew Troy. The Western Piedmont Symphony also performs the sweeping Adagio from the ballet “Spartacus” by Khachaturian and the dramatic Symphony No. 4 by Tchaikovsky.

Masterworks tickets are $25-45; students $5 (17 & under or w/valid student ID). Virtual tickets are $10. Purchase by visiting WPSymphony.org/Tickets or call 828.324.8603. Lenoir-Rhyne University COVID-19 health and safety protocols will be observed.

The P. E. Monroe Auditorium is located at 775 6th St NE on the campus of Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory, N.C.

About Western Piedmont Symphony:

For 57 years, the Western Piedmont Symphony has enriched and engaged the communities of Western North Carolina through high quality symphonic music with creative, relevant performances and educational opportunities for all ages. The Western Piedmont Symphony is supported by the North Carolina Arts Council and is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. Business offices are located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Avenue NE, Hickory. Box Office hours are 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Mon. – Fri.

For more information about the Western Piedmont Symphony, call 828-324-8603, visit WPSymphony.org, or email info@WPSymphony.org. Follow Western Piedmont Symphony on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, or Spotify.