Hickory – The West Hickory Senior Center, operated by the Catawba County Council on Aging, has been re-certified by the NC Department of Health and Human Services Division of Aging and Adult Services as a Senior Center of Excellence. A site review team evaluates senior centers for recertification every five years.

Centers of Excellence meet high standards of performance, provide exemplary services and opportunities to their communities, and serve as mentors and models to other senior centers. The West Hickory Senior Center has served senior citizens since 1979 and provides a focal point for aging resources as well as opportunities designed to extend independent living and enrich the quality of life for Catawba County’s older adults.

Visit the senior center at 400 17th St SW, Hickory, or call 828-328-2269 for more information about available services and activities.