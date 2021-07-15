Hudson, NC – The Town of Hudson and the HUB Station Arts Center, will produce the play, Welcome to Mitford. The play has been cast and rehearsals begin Monday, July 19th.

The show will be presented on Friday and Saturday, September 24th and 25th, and Saturday and Sunday, October 2nd and 3rd. The Sunday performance will be a matinee. The play was written by Bob Inman and is a compilation of the Jan Karon Mitford series of novels. The story features the path of Father Tim Kavanagh as he ministers to the citizens of the fictional town of Mitford, which is loosely based on Blowing Rock, North Carolina. Tickets will go on sale on August 2nd. For further information, please call (828) 728-8272.

Photo: Author Jan Karon and Director Keith Smith at auditions for the Bob Inman play, Welcome to Mitford.