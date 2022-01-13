Newton, NC – Households needing help paying their water bill may apply for financial assistance from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP).

LIHWAP is a temporary emergency program that helps eligible households afford water and wastewater services. The program provides a one-time payment for eligible low-income households that is paid directly to the utility company.

To be eligible for the LIHWAP program, a household must have at least one U.S. citizen or eligible legal permanent resident and have income equal to or less than 150% of the federal poverty level. The household must also have water or wastewater services that are disconnected or in jeopardy of being disconnected, or a current outstanding bill. The household requesting assistance must be the party responsible for paying for the services.

Households that currently receive Food and Nutrition Services (FNS), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) or Work First services, or those that received Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) services between Oct. 1, 2020, and Sept. 30, 2021, are automatically eligible to receive this benefit.

LIHWAP runs through September 30, 2023, or until funds are exhausted. Applicants can receive assistance more than once.

Catawba County residents may apply for LIHWAP assistance online through the Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry (ECCCM) website at https://www.ecccm.org/lieap-cip-ga. Questions about the application process may be directed to ECCCM at (828) 465-1702.