Valdese, NC – The Waldensian Trail of Faith in Valdese will open for the 2023 season beginning March the 1st. The Trail offers a 1.5 hour tour. We are open Tuesday thru Saturday 9am – 5pm for Self-Guided audio tours. Guided tours need to be scheduled 2-3 days in advance.

The Waldensian Trail of Faith is an 11 acre outdoor museum that tells the history of the Waldensians back to the time of the Apostles. The property contains 15 buildings and monuments recreated in full scale from the Alps of Italy that portray each phase of their journey. The Trail is committed to preserving and telling this amazing story.

Cost for tours is $10/Adult, $8/Senior, and $6/Student. Visit us at 401 Church St NW in Valdese. Please call the Trail Office at 828-874-1893, email us at trailofffaith1893@gmail.com or find us online at waldensiantrailoffaith.org