Raleigh, NC – Volunteers across North Carolina are needed to help clean up trash along roads during the N.C. Department of Transportation’s annual Spring Litter Sweep from April 11-25.

Each April and September, the department calls on volunteers to help remove litter from roadsides. Volunteers from local businesses, schools, non-profits, churches and community groups play an important role in keeping North Carolina’s roads clean.

“Every day, more people make North Carolina their home or do business here,” said David Harris, NCDOT’s Roadside Environmental engineer. “With that, comes increased litter and trash on our roads. We need others to help us keep our state beautiful and safe, and it starts with each of us doing our part.”

Volunteers wear gloves and safety vests and are given cleaning supplies such as reversible orange and blue trash bags. People wanting to participate should contact their local litter management coordinator.

Last year, Adopt-A-Highway groups, NCDOT employees and other volunteers removed nearly 939,000 pounds of litter during the spring litter sweep.

Visit the Litter Sweep webpage for more information. Questions can be directed to Litter Management at 919-707-2970.

Photo: The 2020 Spring Litter Sweep is April 11-25. Volunteers from Duke Forest removed 20 bags of trash.