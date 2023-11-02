Hickory – Veterans and Civilians Job Fair being held on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 from 3pm to 6pm at the CVCC Small Business Center, 2664 US Hwy 70 SE Hickory, NC 28602. This event is being held by the NCWorks Career Center in partnership with the CVCC, Goodwill, and HKY4Vets.

This event is at no charge to the Veterans, job seekers, employers and partners.

In honor of our Veterans and in recognition for their service, this will be open only to Veterans, prior military, active military, and their family members for the first half hour.

There will be 18 registered Veteran friendly employers with over 300 verified local job openings in almost every field. We will have 5 partners onsite to assist job seekers with resources to become job ready. We have openings in government, law enforcement, manufacturing, engineering, transportation, warehouse, professional, and more.

This is open to all job seekers and students. Veterans, Reserve, National Guard, prior military, and active duty personnel, please identify yourself, so we can thank you and identify you for our employers. For more information, please contact the Conover NCWorks office at 403 Conover Station NE, Conover NC 28613 or call 828-466-5535.