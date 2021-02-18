Valdese, NC – Celebrate the Spring safely in Valdese, NC with the April Craft Market on Saturday, April 10th from 9am-4pm at 400 Main Street West Valdese, NC 28690.

The event is well known throughout the area for the unique selection of crafts, gifts, plants and more. This year in order to comply with COVID-19 protocols, the event has been moved outdoors to a large field located behind the historic Old Rock School.

We look forward to seeing you and your unique items this April!

Find out more at https://static.townofvaldese.com/public/media/uploads/april_craft_market_application_2021.pdf

We hope you will consider participating in this year’s special event!

Cost is $40 per 10×10 booth space. Setup Time is 6am. Typically the event sees between 750-1000. We have 65 spaces available. Contact information: mangi@valdesenc.gov or 828-879-2129.