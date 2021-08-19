Hickory – Oktoberfest is Hickory’s signature festival and this year will be our 35th annual celebration of Hickory’s German heritage. The three-day festival is attended by approximately 100,000 people from all across the region with a little something for everyone. There are three stages of live entertainment featuring German polka music, as well as a wide variety of music genres including original compositions from aspiring musicians.

We host one of the finest Arts & Crafts sections in the area with more than 150 Crafts, Commercial, and Non-Profit vendors presenting a variety of products and services to festival goers. Also available are thirty or more food vendors cooking a wide selection of tasty foods ranging from traditional German favorites to a variety of modern classics. And for the youngsters, the Kidsfest area has fun activities to keep families happy for days. Whatever you enjoy most about autumn festivals, you will find it at Oktoberfest!

Oktoberfest will be held on October 8, 9 and 10, 2021 in Downtown Hickory, NC.

Applications for food vendors, non-profits, arts and crafts and commercial vendors are available at https://www.downtownhickory.com/oktoberfest/.