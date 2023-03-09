Hickory – Join the staff of VayaHealth at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Thursday, March 16th for two training sessions. “Hoarding Disorder: Hidden Secrets” will begin at 10 a.m. and will look at causes, symptoms, treatment, and care methods for those managing this condition for the aging population. “Anxiety: Managing Nervous Energy” will begin at 11 am and look at how anxiety disproportionately affects the aging population. Continuing Education Hours can be provided.

Registration is not required for this event. For more information please call 828-304-0500 or visit us online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 3rd Street NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.