Hickory –You are invited to Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Thursday, October 21, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. as we learn about schizophrenia and the medications used to treat it. VayaHealth will present two training sessions: Schizophrenia: Psychosis: Can this be real? and The Many Faces of Antipsychotic Medications. The first class will be at 10:00 a.m. and the second class will be at 11:00 a.m.

Contact hours are available on the day of the program.

The programs are free but space is limited so registration is required. Sign up online at https://bit.ly/3p0XOM1 or call 828-304-0500.