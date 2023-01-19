Hiddenite, NC – The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center is thrilled to announce a Valentine’s Day themed Couples Painting Party (21+) at The Vault in Bethlehem (9541 NC-127, Hickory, NC 28601) on Friday, February 10th from 7 pm -10 pm. This would be an excellent experience gift to share with someone special! All painting levels are welcomed and encouraged to attend. Painting instructor Abby Moretz will guide participants as they create their own 11×14 canvas masterpieces. Each couple will create two canvases that will work together to create a one-of-a-kind joint artwork. All art materials will be provided by the Hiddenite Center.

Participants can expect a lovely evening filled with memories and fun! The cost of this event is $25 per participant for Friends of the Center or $30 per participant for non-members. Please pre-register for this event.

Visit hiddenitearts.org to access the online registration link or call 828-632-6966 to register by phone. To book private painting parties with Abby Moretz, call 828-632-6966 or email info@hiddenitearts.org