Hickory – The Hickory Downtown Development Association is hosting a special Valentine event! When you purchase a ticket to the Valentines From the Heart of Hickory event you will receive a thoughtfully crafted item from each of these participating businesses:

Anders Ruff Workshop

Allegra Print – Marketing – Mail

Artisan Soapery

Girl Scouts Carolina Peaks to Piedmont

HSM at Taste Full Beans

Life Doesn’t Succ

Lou Lou’s Corner

Mint + Modern

Nailed It DIY

Taste Full Beans

The Untamed Daisy Soap Co.

Thistle-Do Nicely

31 Thrift & More

Tickets are now on sale for $10 each. This event was very popular last year, so don’t wait to get your tickets! There are only 50 tickets available. https://hickory-downtown-development-association.ticketleap.com/

Then, simply stroll around Hickory’s beautiful downtown on Saturday, February 12, from 11:00am until 3:00pm, and stop by the participating businesses to pick up your gift.

Please make sure that you have your ticket receipt with you! It is your passport to receive your items and will need to be presented at the time of pickup.

Valentine’s From the Heart of Hickory is hosted by the Hickory Downtown Development Association. All proceeds go toward our mission to make downtown a better community for everyone.

The Hickory Downtown Development Association (HDDA) is a private, non-profit 501(c)6, member organization with a volunteer Board of Directors representing a broad cross-section of property owners, business owners, and citizens-at-large.

HDDA is a member of the North Carolina Main Street program with the purpose of stimulating economic development and community improvement within the context of historic preservation. HDDA addresses issues in areas of physical design, promotion and events, and business development within the boundaries of the downtown commercial district.

To learn more and possibly become a member, please visit our website, DowntownHickory.com, or contact us at Info@DowntownHickory.com.