Hiddenite, NC – Reservations are now available for the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Valentine’s Day Dinner. The event will be held on Friday, February 14, at the Center’s Educational Complex (70 Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County) beginning at 7:00pm.

The all-inclusive cost of admission is $16 per person, which includes tax. Reservations are required and may be made by calling (828) 632-6966.

The Center’s Valentine’s Day Dinner offers an atmosphere of casual elegance and a dinner buffet menu that befits a special occasion.

In addition to this delicious meal, guests will enjoy musical selections by Todd Wright Jazz Band.

The evening’s music is provided courtesy of The Sharpe Chair of Fine & Applied Arts at ASU.

The event will feature a dance floor for those who wish to dance the night away.

This project was supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources. www.NCArts.org.

Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center events, exhibits, and programs are made possible in part through the generous funding of the Eileen and R. Y. Sharpe Family Foundation, The Winston Salem Foundation, the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources, the Sharpe Chair of Fine and Applied Arts, Alexander County government, the Town of Taylorsville, and the Friends of the Center membership program. The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Lucas Mansion and Educational Complex are wheelchair accessible.

