Valdese, NC – On Monday, March 23, Valdese Town Hall announced it will be open to the public by appointment only. Citizens are encouraged to make utility payments via – automatic bank draft, online at townofvaldese.com, drop box or by drive-thru during this time. For more information about these services please call 828-879-2120.

We will continue to make every effort to be accessible for any community needs, however, in order to protect our citizens and employees from the COVID-19 outbreak, we ask that appointments be made by calling the appropriate department.

Citizens are also encouraged to use the Citizens Request Center page on townofvaldese.com for needs such as rough trash pickup, brush pickup and other general needs.

For the full COVID-19 update and changes regarding operating procedures, please go to townofvaldese.com or follow us on Facebook @ValdeseNC.