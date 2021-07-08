Valdese, NC – Valdese Family Friday Nights Summer Concert series will continue the 2021 season with Fox and Company this Friday, July 9, beginning at 7:00pm at the field behind the Old Rock School, Joe Temple Field.

At the June 28th Town Council meeting, Community Affairs Director, Morrissa Angi shared a presentation weighing public opinion, merchant opinion and overall pros and cons of the field behind the Old Rock School versus the town parking lot located next to the former Wells Fargo building as the venue for the Family Friday Night Summer Concert Series. In response to surveys and community feedback as well as the ability for the field to accommodate larger crowds, the Town Council decided that the field located behind the Old Rock School, Temple Field, would host the remainder of the 2021 FFN Concert Series. “The field offers many additional opportunities to make the event even more special to Valdese. From activities for children to convenient parking, the field location has increased weekly attendance by more than double,” Angi shared.

Continuing the season will be Fox and Company, a dance band that plays a variety of music. Performing throughout Burke and Catawba counties, primarily in the greater Hickory area and Morganton, the band typically plays covers of dance-oriented music from a variety of genres including, but not limited to classic rock, southern rock, rock, country rock, country, bluegrass, soul, blues, R&B, beach, shag, oldies, and Top 40 hits.

The group is composed of six members. Michael and Stephen Fox provide the lead vocals. Joining them, Lance Main on guitar, John Crisp on guitar and keyboard, Brian Beane on drums and Alan McGalliard on bass.

Fox and Company is a local favorite that knows how to draw in crowds. They get audiences on their feet with lively songs that make people want to dance. They tell their fans to “KEEP ON ROCKIN’!”

Concert attendees are encouraged to visit local restaurants in Downtown Valdese and check out the retail shops while they are visiting. Concessions will be available and a 50/50 raffle will be offered. For further information about events in Valdese go to visitvaldese.com. for further information about events in Valdese and the full Family Friday Night summer concert schedule go to valdeseconcerts.com or call 828-879-2129.