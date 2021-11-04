Valdese, NC – Enjoy an indoor event with over 60 handmade craft vendors offering unique items! The 2 day event is hosted by Valdese Community Affairs in partnership with Historic Valdese Foundation and the Rock School Arts Foundation. The event is held annually at the Old Rock School and offers a unique variety of handmade gift items in time for the Holiday Season.

The annual Christmas in November Craft and Art Show, presented by the Historic Valdese Foundation in partnership with Rock School Arts Foundation will be held on November 12 & 13, 2021. Friday the event will be open to the public from 4pm to 8pm and Saturday from 9am to 2pm. This popular one-day craft show has turned into a two-day event! That’s two times the shopping, two times the fun, and two times the chance to go home with some awesome door prizes.

Over 50 handmade crafters will sell their items that include hand-carved wood crafts, soaps, holiday décor, and more! The show has expanded into the RSAF Art Galleries upstairs at the Old Rock School. Not only did the days double, but the vendors and space have greatly increased! Various prizes will be raffled off! To qualify, attendees will be given a passport at the door with the list of vendors and they must visit each booth to have their passport stamped for a chance to win. “This event continues to be one of my favorites! From the home decor to the sweet treats, the event truly provides something for all to enjoy. We are so excited to partner with the Rock School Arts Foundation to expand the event into two additional rooms offering amazing handmade items,” states Morrissa Angi Community Affairs Director for the Town of Valdese. “This event continues to grow and grow in the best way – boasting over 1,000 attendees in 2018,” Angi continues.

First Baptist Church of Valdese will also be there to provide shoppers with a delicious variety of baked goods throughout the day on Saturday, along with snacks to eat while shopping! Waldensian Style Wines will be there both days giving samples of their famous Peach Bellini, as well as selling their wine by the bottle.

Those that attend the annual event will also have the opportunity to visit the Piedmont and Western Railroad Museum. Founded in July of 1988, the Piedmont & Western Model Railroad Club has combined the talents and passions of local railroad enthusiasts to create a fictitious rail line serving Western North Carolina. The HO scale railroad runs from Marion, NC to Leadvale, TN, carrying loads across the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains. The layout fills 2 rooms in the Old Rock School and is entertaining for all who visit. The mainline is mostly single track and is approximately 250 feet long. Total track covers over 1,000 feet.

The event is handicap accessible. Admission is $1.00 per person or free with the donation of a canned food item. Shoppers will receive a free Christmas in November commemorative tote with entry, while supplies last. COVID-19 safety precautions such as face coverings and social distancing are strongly recommended.