Valdese, NC- Valdese Community Affairs and the Historic Valdese Foundation invite you to celebrate the season at the annual Spring Craft Market! Join the fun Saturday, April 29th and browse over 80 specialty craft and artisan vendors on Temple Field behind the Old Rock School.

The Spring Craft Market will take place from 9-4:00 P.M. and features an extensive variety of handmade craft vendors: pottery, apparel, home décor, yard art, homemade candles, all-natural bath and body products, leather goods, wood working, jewelry, and more! Each vendor offers something entirely unique. Enjoy the musical stylings of local folk bands Lost Wages and The Brothers’ Cooperative while you browse the rows of vendors! Food trucks Hot Shots Espresso and Dig’n Dogs & BBQ will be in attendance, as well as Waldensian Style Wines, who will be selling their famous “Brenda’s Peach Bellini”- a perfect refresher as you shop in the sunshine! This is the third consecutive year the event has been held outdoors, with vendor and event attendee numbers continuing to grow each season. Kid’s activities include sidewalk chalk, Cornhole, and bubble machines.

For more information, please go to visitvaldese.com or call 828-874-6774 for more information.