Valdese, NC- The Annual Spring Craft Market in Valdese, NC is this Saturday! Over 60 handmade crafting vendors will be spread across Temple Field behind the Old Rock School on Saturday April 30th from 9:00-4:00 P.M. Sponsored by the Historic Valdese Foundation and Valdese Community Affairs, the community is invited to come out and enjoy a great day of crafts, live music, and wonderful eats- all wrapped up in the fresh air of the Western North Carolina Spring day.

2022 will be the second consecutive year the event will be held at Temple Field after originally being moved to allow for more social distancing post COVID-19. Drawing in vendors from all across the state, the market will host a wide variety of handmade goods: woodworks, pottery, jewelry, goat cheese, handmade candles, all natural bath and body products, accessories, home décor, yard art, toys and so much more! Attendees can also enjoy a live music performance from local musicians and a delicious menu of refreshments courtesy of the Valdese Pilot Club.

“Our craft markets are truly a crowd favorite and this year the timing is perfect for Mother’s Day gifting!” states Morrissa Angi, Director of Community Affairs and Tourism for Valdese. “Every year we are blown away by the unique talent displayed by our vendors. We aim to always keep a wide variety of handmade goods at this event, so there is something for every shopper- no matter your age or interest!”

Several local businesses will also have booths at the event including Settlemyre Nursery, Sam’s Recycled Art, Fancy Pants Boutique, Soapy Chicks, and The Valdese Stitchery. Craft market attendees and vendors alike are encouraged to enjoy all downtown Valdese has to offer during this Spring celebration. Enjoy lunch from one of 12 locally owned restaurants, shop the boutiques, or enjoy one of the charming downtown parks or many art installations.