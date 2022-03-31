Hickory – Do you have a collection of genealogy research with no idea how to compile it? On Saturday, April 9, MFA graduate student Sierra Buck will teach a two-part writing workshop on how to transform your data into a cohesive family narrative. Bring your own tools to write with (pen and paper, laptop, etc.) and any research you have collected. The amount of research does not matter. All writing levels and experiences are welcome! Leave the workshop with the beginning of a rough draft and the knowledge to finish telling your family’s story. This program is for adults. Register for one or both sessions.

Part One: 10am-12pm. Learn about literary elements such as writing with sensory details and how to build a scene. Writers will practice with low-pressure prompts to get the creative juices flowing and will be given the opportunity to share their writing with the group as they feel comfortable. Then you will progress into applying the learned techniques to the research you have already done.

Part Two: 1-3pm Learn what a telling detail is, how to incorporate it in your writing, and how detail enriches storytelling. Writers will discuss the use of speculation within the genre of family narrative. Then writers will practice how to use speculative detail to tell a more compelling story while still maintaining integrity as a reliable narrator.

For more information, please call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 3rd Street NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is required for this program. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/.