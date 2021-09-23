Hickory – The City of Hickory’s Urgent Repair Program aims to improve the quality of the local housing stock and make improvements that prevent the displacement of low to moderate income homeowners.

The program provides forgivable loans to homeowners of up to $10,000 to households with special needs whose income does not exceed 50 percent of the statewide median income, which is currently $35,450 for a family of four. These funds may be used for critical home repairs or accessibility improvements required to avert the displacement of the homeowner. Examples of eligible repairs include heat system replacement and repairs to plumbing, electrical wiring, and roofs.

For more info. about the City of Hickory’s Urgent Repair Program and to confirm current program requirements, please contact the Community Development Division at 828-323-7414.