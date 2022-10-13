Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s J.E. Broyhill Civic Center has two upcoming Showcase of Stars events. On Saturday, Oct. 15 they will host Artrageous at 7:30 pm. Art, Music, Theater, Singing, Dancing, Audience Interaction…All on one stage. All done by a team of friends seeing the world and sharing a love of the Arts. This is Artrageous! Imagine witnessing the creativity of an artist creating a masterpiece before your eyes in mere moments. Combined with captivating vocals, intricate choreography and exciting music, Artrageous takes you on a visual journey and a high energy ride of inspiration, creativity and engagement.

The Artrageous troupe of artists, musicians, singers and dancers pay tribute to a variety of art forms, icons and musical genres throughout the evening. The result – a uniquely entertaining, masterpiece show culminating in a gallery of fabulous finished paintings. A signature of the Artrageous Troupe is interaction and engagement… so be prepared to be a part of the show.

On Saturday, Oct. 29 they will host An Evening with Jimmy Webb at 7:30 pm. Jimmy Webb, America’s Songwriter, has written songs that transcend generations and genres –think “Wichita Lineman,” “MacArthur Park,” “By the Time I Get to Phoenix” and “Didn’t We.” This Motown-trained composer writes all of his own lyrics and music and is the only hit maker to have scored songs on the Pop, Country, R&B, Rap, Disco and New Age charts. During this Evening with Jimmy Webb, audiences will hear this multi-Grammy Award winner’s songs and experience his insightful and often humorous stories about his work with Glen Campbell, Frank Sinatra, Linda Ronstadt (“Still Within the Sound of My Voice”), Art Garfunkel (“All I Know”), The Fifth Dimension (“Up, Up and Away”), The Highwaymen (“The Highwayman”), Kanye West (“Famous” features Webb’s “Do What You Gotta Do”), and more.

Tickets for each show are $24 for adults and $10 for students/children.

For more information on the 2022-2023 Showcase of Stars or for tickets, call the Civic Center Box Office at 828-726-2407 or visit www.broyhillcenter.com.