Hickory – US Congressional District 10 Town Hall, Hickory Metro Convention Center (the Conover Room) in Hickory on September 21 from 6:30-8PM.

The Newton Forum Committee – organized by Greg Cranford will hold two forums:

10 am Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Catawba County Library Community Meeting Room, Downtown Newton

County Commissioner Candidates – Three Seats : Kennedy (D) Isenhower (R) Abernethy (R) Setzer (R)

10 am Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Catawba County Library Community Meeting Room, Downtown Newton

10th Congressional District Candidates: Genant (D) McHenry (R)

League of Women Voters – organized by Lynn Spees

6 pm Monday, October 10, 2022, CVCC West Wing Commons, Hickory.

Twelve candidates are running for four seats on the Catawba County School Board.

This is a non-partisan race. These forums only feature races where there is opposition. Incumbent Republicans Dean Proctor, Jay Adams, Mitchell Setzer, Kim Richards Sigmon and Don Brown are unopposed for re-election in the general election.

There are four candidates for two seats on the Soil and Water Conservation Board. This is a non-partisan race. These candidates will probably be included if the Catawba County Farm Bureau has its forum this year.

Early Voting begins Thursday, October 20, 2022.

The General Election is Tuesday, November 8, 2022.