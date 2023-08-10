Newton, NC – Mark your calendars and get ready to immerse yourself in a captivating world of art, music, and performances at the highly anticipated Catawba Valley Festival of the Arts, set to take place on September 29th and 30th, 2023. This year’s festival promises to be a true celebration of creativity, uniting artists, diverse performers, and music enthusiasts from all around the region for an unforgettable experience.

We are thrilled to announce that the official schedule of events has been released, and it features an impressive lineup of talented artists, musicians, dancers, poets, and more. Prepare to be enchanted by an array of captivating performances and events, including:

• Zazzie Sings!: Experience the delight of theater with two staged reading performances of this original musical that has a strong anti-bullying theme. Performances are Friday September 29th at the Hickory Community Theatre and Saturday September 30th at the Green Room Community Theater in Newton.

• Alexandria McNeely, Vocalist: Gifted with a voice that touches souls, Alexandria McNeely will grace the stage with an emotive vocal performance that will leave the audience in awe.

• Asheville 5Rhythms: Experience the healing magic of dance with Asheville 5Rhythms. This interactive session of movement and rhythm welcomes everyone to participate.

• Chai Moua, Poet & Artist presented by Hmong Southeast Puavpheej : Chai Moua, a young gifted poet and artist, will captivate us with her transformative words that accompany her breathtaking and unique art.

• Cosmic Cowboys : Get ready to groove to the eclectic sounds of the local legendary Cosmic Cowboys as they take us on a musical journey that blends genres and transcends boundaries.

• Hickory Ballet & Performing Arts : Witness the grace and elegance of Hickory Ballet’s young dancers as they showcase their talent through a magical dance performance.

• Hickory Music Factory-Steel Drum Ensemble: The contagious rhythms of the steel drums will transport us to a tropical paradise with an energetic performance.

• Jennifer Alvarado: Award winning singer-songwriter extraordinaire, Jennifer Alvarado will weave heartfelt melodies and soulful lyrics, creating an intimate connection with her audience.

• Ken & the Troubadours : Ken Campbell and his band of troubadour pickers will regale us with traditional folk-infused tunes, invoking a sense of nostalgia and warmth.

• Community Gospel Choir: Lift your spirits with the voices of the Community Gospel Choir, presented by Lady L Inc. Their impassioned harmonies will resonate deep within your soul.

• Tiny Desk Concert Series: Presented by the Catawba County Library System, this acoustic concert series brings the format of NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts to the Festival showcasing exceptional musicianship and local talent.

• Mike Walkup & Friends House Concert (an exclusive ticketed event): Enjoy an uplifting and energetic performance by Mike Walkup & Friends. With original lyrics and guitar compositions,

Mike captures the spirit of Catawba County. Set within The Warlick House in Newton, this ticketed event honors the musical legacy of Larry Simmons and raises funds for the 2024 CVFA.

The Catawba Valley Festival of the Arts is not only a celebration of artistic expression but also an opportunity to bring our community together. We invite everyone– families, and friends to join us for two days of creativity, inspiration, and camaraderie. All events are free except for the fundraising House Concert.

For the complete schedule and latest news and announcements, visit the CVFA website https://cv-fa.org/ and follow us on social media [@cvfa].

Photo: Ken and the Troubadours, a crowd favorite from the 2022 CVFA.