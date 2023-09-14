Catawba County – The United Arts Council of Catawba County announces grant cycles opening September 1, 2023 with deadlines in October.

The application portal for 2023-2024 Artist Support Grants for Artists in Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Iredell and McDowell Counties is now open. It will close on October 2, 2023. The grant, operated by local arts councils, will fund professional and artistic development for emerging or established artists to create work, improve business operations, or bring work to new audiences.

The program will be administered by the Burke Arts Council, Caldwell Arts Council, United Arts Council of Catawba County, Iredell Arts Council, McDowell Arts Council Association, Hiddenite Center, and Rock School Arts Foundation, in partnership with the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Grants will range from $500 to $3,000. Artists must contact an administering organization staff member before submitting the application.

Arts Improvement Grant proposals will be due in the United Arts Council office by Tuesday, October 10, 2023. Arts Improvement Grants are for local arts organizations residing in Catawba County for projects related to the categories of capacity building, organizational sustainability, or expanding relationships with BIPOC artists. All projects must take place in Catawba County from July 1, 2023 to June 15, 2024. Each organization may apply for up to $10,000. Organizations must contact the United Arts Council before submitting their application.

For more information, please email Chris Coffey, Grants and Research Coordinator of the United Arts Council at grants@artscatawba.org or or visit the UAC website at www.artscatawba.org.