Hickory – An initiative began in 2021 by Unifour Lions has now come full circle. During the first quarter of 2022 after a year of fund raising supported by local corporations, Lions, Kiwanis, Charitable organizations and many kindhearted individuals the Unifour Lions were able to purchase a van equipped with screening equipment allowing us to conduct children’s vision screenings on site. Beginning in July Unifour Lions Clubs will begin free children’s vision screenings at area health fairs, back to school events, local day cares and schools.

Visit our website unifourlions.org to learn more about our program, possibly joining a club or scheduling a vision screening in your area. The Lions motto is “We Serve” and our new Children’s Vision Screening unit will allow us to serve into the future by helping the children who are our future.

Our many thanks go out to the following organizations and individuals who helped us in making this project a reality:

St Stephens Lions, Hickory Kiwanis, TSH Foundation, Cargo Transporters, Zenith Freight, Boyd & Hassell Commercial Properties, Newton Lions, The Comedy Zone, Claremont Lions, Taylorsville Lions, Vesco Toyotalift, Long View Lions, Snellings Family, Tim & Elaine Knobloch, Farm Bureau Insurance, Cathy & Chuck Bethany, LFR Grain & Chemical, Newton Lions, Steve White Motors, Pepsi, Rutherford College Lions, Hildebran Lions and Bethlehem Lions

Photo: Shown in the picture above is the Unifour Lions mobile children’s screening unit along with 16 local Lions club members who completed certification under the Lions International Kidsight USA procedures and policy program.