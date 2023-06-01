Hickory – There is a critical shortage of child care in our community today, and many facilities are looking for qualified employees. If you have ever considered working in the early childhood field, but didn’t know how or where to start, now’s your chance! First Steps to Teaching Young Children, an Early Childhood Academy for Alexander and Catawba County residents, begins at CVCC on June 5 and runs through June 15, 2023. Classes will be held Mondays through Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on the CVCC Main Campus.

Upon completion of the Academy, participants will have an employment portfolio of training certificates required by the state of North Carolina and will be immediately eligible for employment in the field of early care and education.

The cost of the Academy is $40 (scholarships may be available for qualifying students.) If you would like to register, or if you have questions, please email Andra Ingle at aingle@cvcc.edu or call Ashley Benfield at 828-695-6512.