Hickory – The Sheep to Sweater Series will continue on Monday, March 21 at 10am with a beginner’s knitting class. Camantha from Wildskeins Yarn Company, a local yarn store in Hickory, will teach participants how to knit a basic pair of handwarmers. All supplies will be provided but space is limited and registration is required.

For more information, please call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 3rd Street NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is required for this program. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/.

The Sheep to Sweater Series will continue on Tuesday, March 22 at 6pm with a class on drop spindle spinning. Dawn Mathews from The Thankful Goat Farm will teach all about using a drop spindle. Drop spindles are small portable spindles you can use to turn roving wool into workable yarn. All supplies will be provided but space is limited and registration is required.

For more information, please call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 3rd Street NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is required for this program. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/.