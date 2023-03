Hickory – West Hickory Senior Center announces a new 6pm Self Defense class. Come learn how to defend yourself at the West Hickory Senior Center (400 17th St SW, Hickory) on March 7th at 1pm or 6pm.

There is a $1 suggested donation for the class. Those in wheelchairs or on walkers are welcome. Make sure to wear loose fitting clothing and comfortable shoes. This class is tailored for seniors. Call 828-328-2269 to register or for more information.