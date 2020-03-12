Hickory – Join Small Business Center staff for a seminar at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 6:00 – 7:30 pm to discover how to use your website to generate more business. This seminar covers the importance of creating a purposeful web experience for your web visitors with a focus on user experience and conversion. Too often website developers and business owners focus on the aesthetics of their site rather than conversion metrics. Attendees of this seminar will learn why that is a fatal flaw and how they can overcome it.

The Small Business Center is dedicated to helping new businesses get started and existing businesses expand. Services offered include informative training seminars and one-on-one counseling sessions. The Small Business Center is part of the Small Business Center Network. Services are funded through a grant from the state of North Carolina and are available at no cost.

For more information call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 3rd Street NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.

To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at www.hickorync.gov/content/library-events.