Hickory – Joey Moray, who played Huey Calhoun in MEMPHIS last fall, is returning to the Hickory Community Theatre as Gleb, the conflicted antagonist in ANASTASIA. The Broadway musical will begin performances on Friday, November 24 in the Jeffers Theatre. The run continues through November 16.

From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime and inspired by two beloved films, ANASTASIA is the new Broadway musical that’s been hailed as one of the most gorgeous shows in years!. This dazzling, emotional spectacle transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer (Moray) determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

Moray is an accomplished performer and MEMPHIS was his HCT debut. That role garnered him the HCT 2023 Kay Award for “Outstanding Newcomer in a Musical”. Some of his favorite roles at other regional theatres include Emmett in LEGALLY BLONDE at Lee Street Theatre and Captain von Trapp in THE SOUND OF MUSIC for Piedmont Players, as well as Archibald Craven in THE SECRET GARDEN at Theatre Statesville. He currently serves on the board of directors at Statesville and was president in 2021. Originally from Virginia Beach, VA, Moray studied at the Shenandoah Conservatory, where he earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Acting. “What I like about this role, “he said, “is Gleb’s conflict between living up to his father’s legacy and doing the right thing.”

Performances of ANASTASIA are Fridays and Saturdays, November 24 through December 16 at 7:30pm; Sundays, December 3 and 10 at 2:30pm; and Thursday, December 14 at 7:30pm.

Tickets are $16 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets may be purchased online at hickorytheatre.org/box-office of by phone at 828-328-2283.

ANASTASIA is suitable for all audiences but parents are advised to visit the show’s website, anastasiathemusical.com for more information.

The Hickory Community Theatre’s 75th anniversary season is sponsored by A Cleaner World, Green Park Dentistry, Paramount Automotive and Sunbelt Xpress. ANASTASIA is produced by Catawba Valley Health System. The Hickory Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.