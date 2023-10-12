Hickory – Lenoir-Rhyne University alumni, families, students, friends, and fans will return to campus October 13-14 for Homecoming Weekend. In addition to football, the weekend will include the traditional parade, tailgates, and reunions for the classes of 1973, 1983, 1998 and 2013, as well as a large kickoff event to bring together alumni from every era.

On Saturday, October 14, the Bears will take on the Bulldogs of Barton College in Moretz Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for children 3-12 and free for children 2 and under. Tickets are available at lrbears.com/tickets or at the gate on game day.

Alongside the game, other scheduled events will provide ample opportunities to celebrate Bear Nation, many of which are free and open to the public. To see the full schedule and register for events, visit lr.edu/homecoming.

Friday, Oct. 13

Start the Homecoming fun at the 34th Annual Hanley H. Painter/Bear Memorial Golf Tournament at Lake Hickory Country Club, Catawba Springs Golf Course. Tee times are 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday, with a bonus tee time scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 20 at 1 p.m. All proceeds from the entry fee — $150 per person and $500 for a foursome — benefit LR Athletics. Registration is required.

The class of 1983 reunion planning committee invites classmates and their guests to gather at Blowing Rock Draft House before the Homecoming Kickoff Party. This event is a casual get-together and guests are invited to come and go as needed. Registration requested.

Join the Office of Admission for a campus ghost tour at 6 p.m. Guests will gather at Lohr Hall and learn about LR history while hearing a few spooky stories about the campus. Do you have an LR ghost story to share? Don’t miss this opportunity to relive your eerie college days. Registration requested.

The Class of 1973 will host its 50th reunion for class members and their guests at the Alumni House in the Dassow University Commons on the west side of campus from 6-9 p.m. Dinner will include heavy hors d’oeuvres, a carving station and an open bar of beer and wine. Registration is $40 per person.

The Class of 1998’s 25th reunion will take place from 6-9 p.m. in the Alex and Lee George Hall Atrium, part of the new science building that opened in 2017. The registration fee of $25 per person. Alumni and their guests will enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres and an open bar of beer and wine.

Alumni and their guests are invited to join the Homecoming Kickoff Party at Blowing Rock Draft House, located in Hollar Mill, just around the corner from campus. For the first time, Bears of all ages will enjoy the entire draft house space, free appetizers and a cash bar from 7-10 p.m. Registration is requested.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Alumni, students, friends, family and fans will line up at 10 a.m. for the annual Homecoming parade along Stasavich Place. Arrive early to claim a great view of floats from students, alumni organizations and community partners as well as the Spirit of LR Marching Band.

On Shaw Plaza in front of the Cromer Center, the Office of Alumni Engagement will host its Alumni Homecoming Tailgate from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. The event will feature a free tailgate-style lunch from Windy City Grill in Hickory, along with family-friendly games and music. The College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics will also host a solar eclipse educational opportunity. Registration is requested.

The Class of 1983 will hold its 40th reunion on Westcott Plaza behind Fritz-Conrad from 6-9 p.m. Alumni and their guests will enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres and an open bar of beer and wine. The registration fee is $30 per person.

The Class of 2013 will host its 10th reunion at the Alumni House, in the Dassow University Commons on the west side of campus, from 6-9 p.m. The registration fee is $30 per person and will include a dinner of heavy hors d’oeuvres and an open bar with beer and wine.