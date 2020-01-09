Hickory – The public is invited to Trade Alley Art, Thursday, January 16 from 5:30 – 7:30 pm as they welcome J. W. and Sandi Baker for a special guest artists spotlight event. The Bakers will be on hand Thursday for a meet and greet.

The Bakers, whose primary focus is wild life art, began working together shortly after their marriage in 2005. They continue creating art today and live and work in North Carolina.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/tradealleyart/ or https://www.tradealleyart.com.

Photo: Art by Bakers.